Members of Congress call for establishing center to fight retail crime

In response to the rising threat of organized retail crime, U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, recently led a bipartisan initiative urging the Department of Homeland Security to intensify its efforts in combating these sophisticated criminal enterprises.
A letter sent last week, signed by a diverse group of 85 lawmakers and addressed to acting Director Patrick Lechleitner of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Executive Associate Director Katrina Berger of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), called for updates on ongoing initiatives and greater coordination in addressing retail crime.
Related: How freight fraud became the perfect crime
In 2022, HSI launched its first major retail crime initiative, Operation Boiling Point. It created partnerships between HSI and industry groups including the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, the Transported Asset Protect Association and others to help target and investigate organized theft groups with over 7,100 special agents.
One of the key requests in the recent letter was for the creation of an Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center at HSI. The idea for the center stems from language included in the 2024 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act. The center would enhance collaboration among law enforcement agencies and businesses, facilitating better information sharing. This effort is necessary, the letter emphasizes, due to the increasingly violent nature of organized retail crime and the broader societal risks posed by criminal rings.
“We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of Operation Boiling Point in coordinating with federal, state, local, and international law enforcement agencies to combat [organized retail crime],” the letter states. “We continue to believe, however, that establishing a formalized Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center within HSI would significantly enhance the ability of law enforcement and businesses to mitigate the threats posed by these sophisticated criminal networks.”
According to HSI’s 2022 report, organized retail crime is often linked to other crimes, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and money laundering.
Many retail crime groups operate transnationally, using what they call “boosters,” or professional thieves, to steal high-value goods like pharmaceuticals, electronics and building supplies. These stolen items are frequently resold through various channels, including e-commerce platforms and social media.
In addition to posing health and safety risks, such as when stolen goods like baby formula or pharmaceuticals are tampered with, the financial losses hurt both businesses and consumers.
Increased costs due to stolen merchandise or enhanced security measures result in higher prices for everyday goods, costing the typical American family more than $500 annually, according to Homeland Security estimates.
The growing prevalence of organized retail crime has prompted several states to take action. Eighteen states have established task forces dedicated to combating these crimes. California has successfully prosecuted several individuals involved in large-scale theft rings through its Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force.
The letter asks DHS to provide an update on its progress by Sept. 27.
Strategic cargo theft costing carriers, brokers millions in freight in Q1
Truckstop on fraud: ‘It’s about time we protect each other’