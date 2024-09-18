Members of Congress call for establishing center to fight retail crime

In response to the rising threat of organized retail crime, U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, recently led a bipartisan initiative urging the Department of Homeland Security to intensify its efforts in combating these sophisticated criminal enterprises.

A letter sent last week, signed by a diverse group of 85 lawmakers and addressed to acting Director Patrick Lechleitner of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Executive Associate Director Katrina Berger of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), called for updates on ongoing initiatives and greater coordination in addressing retail crime.

In 2022, HSI launched its first major retail crime initiative, Operation Boiling Point. It created partnerships between HSI and industry groups including the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, the Transported Asset Protect Association and others to help target and investigate organized theft groups with over 7,100 special agents.

One of the key requests in the recent letter was for the creation of an Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center at HSI. The idea for the center stems from language included in the 2024 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act. The center would enhance collaboration among law enforcement agencies and businesses, facilitating better information sharing. This effort is necessary, the letter emphasizes, due to the increasingly violent nature of organized retail crime and the broader societal risks posed by criminal rings.



