Port of New York-New Jersey details strike operations plan

The second-busiest U.S. ocean container port urged shippers to wind down cargo business less than a week before a strike deadline set by union dockworkers.

Strike preparations are underway at the Port of New York-New Jersey, Port Director Bethann Rooney said in a letter to customers, offering details on operational plans during the stoppage.

The International Longshoremen’s Association representing 25,000 members in container and roll-on/roll-off services covered under the current master contract will walk off the job when the contract with port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) expires at midnight Oct. 1. The pact covers workers at three dozen ports from Maine to Texas handling some $92 billion worth of freight each year.

No contract negotiations are scheduled. Major issues are wages, benefits and port automation.



