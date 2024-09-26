Where ILA strike might go from here

Will the Biden administration renege?

Last week in this newsletter, I discussed news that surprised me: The Biden administration reportedly had said it won’t invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to prevent or put an end to a strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA). I’m not sure I believe that, at least not if the strike lasts for an extended period. Containership lines estimate that each day of a strike would lead to five to 10 days of congestion and delays, with a compounding impact the longer a work stoppage persists.

The latest news from this week is that the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) says it can’t get a meeting scheduled with the ILA and it believes that the ILA has already decided to strike.

I found this article from Sourcing Journal helpful in describing what happens if, in fact, Biden were to invoke Taft-Hartley to avoid an elongated strike. Here are my notes:



