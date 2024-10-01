Union Pacific says it’s already moving record West Coast container volume

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON – Union Pacific says it’s already successfully handling the surge in container volume at West Coast ports, which began weeks ago as shippers sought to dodge a potential strike at ports on the East and Gulf coasts.

“As part of our strategy of Safety, Service and Operational Excellence, we expect the unexpected. We keep a buffer of resources to handle the ebbs and flows of our business, which has allowed us to recover quickly from severe weather and natural disasters, maintain fluidity during the recent Canadian rail work stoppage, and continue to improve the service we sold our customers,” UP CEO Jim Vena wrote in a Monday letter to Surface Transportation Board Chairman Robert E. Primus. “This approach also is enabling us to successfully handle the increased traffic we are seeing in 2024, with international volumes up more than 20% year to date.”

Last week Primus requested information from BNSF and Union Pacific about how they would be able to handle an anticipated rise in container volume as importers divert shipments to the West Coast to avoid gridlock at East and Gulf Coast ports. As expected, dockworkers went on strike Tuesday at ports from Maine to Texas.



