Universal Logistics acquires rail terminal operator for $194M

Universal Logistics announced it has acquired rail terminal operator Parsec for $193.6 million. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Universal’s earnings.
Cincinnati-based Parsec provides terminal management services at 20 rail yards across North America. The company specializes in container lift services for Class I, regional and short-line railroads. It also offers drayage, container and chassis stacking, equipment maintenance, and equipment sales and leasing.
Parsec has 2,100 employees and generated $230.2 million in revenue for the 12-month period ended Aug. 31.
“This strategic acquisition further enhances our value-added service offering, and provides Universal a meaningful presence in the rail terminal services space,” said Universal CEO Tim Phillips in a news release.
Parsec will become part of Universal’s (NASDAQ: ULH) contract logistics segment, pushing annual revenue in the unit to more than $1 billion. The unit had 5,400 employees prior to the acquisition.
Including Universal’s intermodal, trucking and company-managed brokerage segments, the company generated a total of $1.66 billion in revenue last year.
Shares of ULH were off 0.1% at 11:35 a.m. EDT on Tuesday compared to the S&P 500, which was down 1%.
|Acquisition price
|$193.6M
|Parsec’s revenue run rate
|$230.2M
|Universal’s revenue run rate (2023)
|$1.66B
|Earnings expectations
|immediately accretive
|Recent acquisitions by Universal
|Elliott Custom Brokers, Roadrunner Intermodal Services, Southern Counties Express, Fore Transportation
More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden
- No change to transportation capacity in September, sentiment survey finds
- Yellow targets January sale for 112 remaining terminals
- Court denies motion to let Teamsters leader out of Yellow deposition