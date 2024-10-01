Universal Logistics acquires rail terminal operator for $194M

Universal Logistics announced it has acquired rail terminal operator Parsec for $193.6 million. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Universal’s earnings.

Cincinnati-based Parsec provides terminal management services at 20 rail yards across North America. The company specializes in container lift services for Class I, regional and short-line railroads. It also offers drayage, container and chassis stacking, equipment maintenance, and equipment sales and leasing.

Parsec has 2,100 employees and generated $230.2 million in revenue for the 12-month period ended Aug. 31.

“This strategic acquisition further enhances our value-added service offering, and provides Universal a meaningful presence in the rail terminal services space,” said Universal CEO Tim Phillips in a news release.