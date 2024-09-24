Court denies motion to let Teamsters leader out of Yellow deposition

A motion from the Teamsters union to block Yellow Corp.’s deposition of union head Sean O’Brien was denied in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday. The union was seeking a stay to provide it more time to challenge the deposition ruling in a U.S. district court. The bankruptcy court did grant a seven-day administrative stay on Tuesday, leaving the Teamsters one week to see if the district court will grant a stay while it considers taking up the appeal.

The bankruptcy court ruled earlier this month that O’Brien could be deposed by Yellow regarding up to $244 million in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act claims against the estate. Yellow claims correspondence between CEO Darren Hawkins and O’Brien are key to its “good faith” defense, relieving the company of its duty to provide timely layoff notices to employees ahead of its July 2023 shutdown.

“Indeed, given the extremely modest commitment required by the Court’s Order, it appears Mr. O’Brien simply does not want to be questioned, under oath, as to his role in the loss of approximately 22,000 IBT [International Brotherhood of Teamsters] member jobs,” a Friday court filing from Yellow attempting to block the stay read. “But Mr. O’Brien’s role is directly related to the WARN claims filed by the IBT and several Debtor defenses thereto, and Mr. O’Brien does not get to avoid a deposition merely because he would personally prefer not to talk about these subjects under oath.”

Judge Craig Goldblatt said Tuesday that Teamsters counsel hadn’t shown “they will obtain appellate review, let alone prevail” in the attempt to keep O’Brien from testifying. The judge said any harm caused to the Teamsters stemming from O’Brien’s testimony is outweighed by the harm caused to other creditors to Yellow’s estate by delaying the liquidation while the appeal is contemplated.



