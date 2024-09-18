LTL earnings estimates cut following weak August updates

Susquehanna Financial Group cut earnings estimates for less-than-truckload carriers following weaker-than-expected volume updates for August. The investment firm pushed out its call for a “gradual recovery” in demand to 2025, with the expectation that 2026 will deliver “more meaningful performance.”

“As we exit 3Q, we’ve been right on pricing holding up so far, but wrong on demand as underlying LTL volumes trended sideways-to-softer instead of sequentially strengthening,” analyst Bascome Majors said in a Tuesday evening note to clients.

Majors cut third-quarter and fourth-quarter estimates on average by 10% and 14%, respectively, for the LTL carriers he follows: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL), Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) and XPO (NYSE: XPO). Canadian transportation conglomerate TFI International (NYSE: TFII), which has LTL exposure through its TForce Freight subsidiary, saw estimates revisions of down 4% and up 1%, respectively.

Full-year 2025 estimates for the three U.S. carriers were cut by an average of 18%, with TFI getting a 5% cut. Majors issued 2026 estimates, which assume a more than 30% average year-over-year growth rate for the LTL-only group and 25% growth for TFI.



