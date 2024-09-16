Freight spend, shipments soft again in August

August data from Cass Information Systems showed the freight market continues to trudge along what is expected to be a trough. Both shipments and freight spend stepped lower from year-ago levels.

Shipments captured by the Cass Freight Index fell 1.9% year over year in August, following a 1.1% y/y decline in July. The August result came in ahead of a projected decline of 3%.

“These were the smallest declines in 18 months as goods demand continues to grow slowly, and slowing capacity additions reduce the pressure on for-hire shipments,” the Monday report stated.

The volume dataset improved 1% seasonally adjusted from July, a second consecutive monthly increase (up 3.1% seasonally adjusted in July) but remained 12.3% lower than the 2022 level.