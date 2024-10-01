No change to transportation capacity in September, sentiment survey finds

Transportation capacity remained level in September while pricing continued to see modest increases, a supply chain sentiment survey showed on Tuesday. This was the second time this year that the capacity index didn’t expand, a sign that the freight market may finally be turning. (The last time the capacity index contracted was in March 2022.)

The Logistics Managers’ Index, a monthly query of supply chain executives, showed the transportation capacity index stood at a neutral reading of 50 during September, 6.7 percentage points lower than the August update. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.

The forward-looking expectation among respondents is for the capacity index to be well into contraction mode one year from now at 44.2. The latest forecast is an 8.2-point decline from the month-ago expectation. The report also cautioned that a prolonged strike at the East and Gulf ports could meaningfully curtail capacity.

“One of the things that made transportation so expensive in 2021 was the imbalance of freight capacity,” the report said. “The disproportionate volume of goods coming in through West Coast ports meant that trucks were continually rushing back to Southern California to pick up expensive loads, leading to a shortage of capacity in the other parts of the country.”



