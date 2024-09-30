CSX’s former Clinchfield Railroad barely recognizable after historic flood

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

ERWIN, Tenn. — CSX Transportation’s former Clinchfield Railroad mainline has seen devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene’s once-in-a-generation flood. It is still too early to determine the full extent of damages, but photos along the famed Clinchfield route are revealing extensive damage exacerbated by the region’s remoteness. High waters are prohibiting emergency responders and railroad officials from gaining access to communities along the right of way, and in some cases, roadway and railroad bridges have been compromised or destroyed.

With roadways out of service and railroad washouts preventing inspections and repair, CSX’s Blue Ridge Subdivision and much of its Clinchfield line are likely to remain out of service for the foreseeable future. It will be several days, at the earliest, before the railroad is able to provide full details on the impact and next steps.

A view of damage looking west from the east end of the Nolichucky River near North Poplar (milepost Z 148.1) in Poplar, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Hunter Levi)

Widespread damage was seen along the right of way between milepost Z 138.0 at Erwin and Spruce Pine, North Carolina, at Z 182.0, a distance of 44 miles. An approximate 375-foot bridge crossing the Nolichucky River at Poplar is gone, with only concrete piers protruding from swollen, muddy waters. The railroad follows the banks of the Nolichucky and North Toe rivers for about 40 miles between Erwin and Spruce Pine. In downtown Spruce Pine, waters were 8-9 feet above the right of way, almost up to the roof of the city’s restored train depot.



