Radiant Logistics acquires another operating partner

Radiant Logistics announced Wednesday it has acquired Focus Logistics, one of its strategic operating partners, for an undisclosed sum.

Michigan-based Focus is a domestic and international freight forwarder primarily serving customers in the marine, aerospace and trade show sectors. It was founded in 2003 by Terrie Evans and Cliff Kisielewski and began operating under Service By Air in 2006. (Radiant acquired Service By Air in June 2015.)

Focus will merge with an existing Radiant operation in Detroit. Kisielewski will lead that unit as general manager. Evans will be retiring.

While no financial terms were provided, Radiant said a portion of the purchase price will be tied to Focus’ future performance – a structure similar to that of past Radiant acquisitions.



