Missouri trucker hauling his very first load trapped for days by Helene

Tristen Utter was nearly finished with his first delivery to North Carolina when he was caught in the disastrous and deadly remnants of Hurricane Helene, stranding him for days with no way to contact loved ones.

Utter, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, a first-time National Carriers truck driver hauling beef to an Ingles distribution center in Black Mountain, had parked his truck Thursday night ahead of a 5 a.m. delivery Friday. He was sound asleep when he awoke at 3:30 a.m. Friday because winds were rocking his truck, fully loaded at 80,000 pounds, back and forth and he saw shopping carts flying through the air.

Helene devastated western North Carolina, causing landslides and catastrophic flooding. More than 150 were killed by the storm across the Southeast. The storm — one of the deadliest in U.S. history — wiped away entire communities. Hundreds remain missing in North Carolina. Many who survived the catastrophe were trapped due to closed — or missing — roads.

The next morning, Utter said he learned around 11:30 a.m. that I-40 and I-26 were closed because of the storm. About five minutes later, he said he saw reports about concerns of a dam breaking. He lost cell phone service just minutes after.



