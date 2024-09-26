Former Polar Air Cargo executive sentenced to 6 months for fraud

Another former executive at Polar Air Cargo was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to six months in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the company of $33 million dollars over more than a decade.

Carlton Llewellyn, who served as Polar’s vice president in charge of operations systems performance and quality,

pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud. He also agreed to forfeit $348,000 and repay Polar nearly $306,000.

Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also ordered that Llewellyn be under supervised release for three years, with six months of home detention enforced by GPS monitoring.



