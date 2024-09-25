Western Global Airlines settles gender discrimination charge for $85K

Cargo-focused Western Global Airlines will pay nearly $85,000 in back wages and interest to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination at the company’s headquarters in Estero, Florida, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

A routine compliance review determined that Western Global Airlines discriminated against female managers, support professionals, technicians and administrators in terms of base pay and bonuses, in violation of a long-standing executive order that prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment.

A large portion of Western Global’s current business is for U.S. Transportation Command, carrying supplies to U.S. and allied bases in Europe and the Middle East, including military aid for Israel and Ukraine. Since 2023, Western Global Airlines has been paid more than $4.5 million through federal contracts to provide scheduled airfreight services to the Department of Defense.

The airline’s active fleet has shrunk to five aircraft – two Boeing 747-400 and three MD-11 cargo jets – since the start of the year. Four 747 jumbo jets and 15 MD-11s were flying nine months ago, according to public aircraft databases. Western Global has parked more aircraft in response to a reduction in customers as years of financial struggles catch up with the company, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December.



