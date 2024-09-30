Gulf Coast ports report container volume surge in August

Container flows in August surged in Houston and New Orleans, while global demand for crude oil continued to fuel exports through Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston reports 20% rise in container volumes in August

Container cargo increased by 20% year over year in Port Houston to 367,653 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Port officials said the increase in container movements is normal and not reflective of a surge in imports or exports prior to a possible work stoppage by members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA).

More than 25,000 ILA members could walk off the job at ports along the East and Gulf coasts when their employment contract with ports represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) expires at midnight on Monday.



