Lithium-ion battery fire disrupts terminal operations at Port of Los Angeles 

Several terminals were closed Friday at the Port of Los Angeles after a tractor-trailer carrying lithium-ion batteries overturned and caught fire nearby on Thursday.

Port officials said that APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals were closed as emergency crews continue to work at the scene.

Officials for the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire could burn for up to 48 hours and that a roughly 7-mile stretch of California State Route 47, from the Vincent Thomas Bridge to Long Beach, would be closed in that period.

“Putting water on this fire and trying to extinguish it would create a bigger hazmat problem, runoff and a bigger cleanup issue,” David Ortiz, Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, told CBS News. “You could pour millions of gallons of water on this fire and it still might reignite again.”



