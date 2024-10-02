ILA rejects latest wage offer from port employers

The war of words continues as the strike by International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) workers against U.S. East and Gulf Coast port employers entered its second day with no end in sight.

The job action primarily affects container handling and ro-ro services at ports and terminals from Texas to Maine, and comes as importers enter the critical end-of-year retail selling season.

Marine terminals and container lines represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) on Monday said they had offered the union a wage hike totaling 50% over the six years of the coastwise master contract.

In a statement posted to its website, the ILA rejected the new offer as inadequate “for many members who earn $20 an hour” in states such as New Jersey where the minimum wage is $15 per hour. The previous master contract negotiated in 2018 specifies base pay of $20 for new employees, ranging up to $39 for workers with six or more years’ experience. The union said it is seeking better than a $5-per-hour pay hike over the life of the contract.



