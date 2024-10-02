Debunking ILA dockworkers’ claims about carrier price gouging

The International Longshoremen’s Association is justifying the shutdown of freight ports along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts and trying to sway public opinion against government intervention by characterizing shipping lines as price-gouging foreign companies unwilling to boost workers’ wages despite raking in record profits to justify.

Ocean carriers have jacked up freight rates five-fold in recent weeks to $30,000 per container, contributing to inflation that is hurting American consumers, the union said in a news release Monday. Those figures don’t stack up to pricing data from multiple freight sources.

“They are now charging $30,000 for a full container, a whopping increase from $6,000 per container just a few weeks ago. In just a short time, they went from $6K, to $18K, then $24K and now $30,000. It’s unheard of and they are doubling their $30,000 fee stuffing the same container from multiple shippers. They are killing the customers,” the ILA and its president, Harold Daggett, said.

The claim about double-charging containers is also unverified and there is no precedent for that in the ocean shipping industry. It is a common practice for freight forwarders to buy a container transit from a carrier and fill the container with shipments from multiple customers — it’s called less-than-containerload shipping. But that mode is offered by middlemen who bundle loads for customers that don’t have enough volume to fill a full container on their own.



