1 million TEUs could soon be stalled outside strike ports

East Coast container ports are shut down by a strike by International Longshoremen’s Association workers, but that hasn’t stopped the parade of inbound ships from queuing up outside those maritime hubs.

“Currently, there are over 400,000 twenty foot-equivalent units (TEUs) being carried on the queued vessels outside the affected East and Gulf Coast ports, another 33% increase from yesterday and a 170% jump from the day before the strike began,” said Jena Santoro, senior manager of Intelligence Solutions at Everstream Analytics, in an email to FreightWaves. “There are now 59 vessels waiting, up from 45 [Wednesday] and just three on Sunday.

“Given this trajectory, if the strike lasts even one week, the number of waiting container vessels could easily exceed 100 with the number of halted TEUs surpassing 1 million.”



