Union chief says he has received death threats during dock strike

As the East and Gulf Coast port strike entered its third day, the International Longshoremen’s Association said its leader has received death threats. Meanwhile, hundreds of trade groups implored President Joe Biden to intervene in the dockside work stoppage.

The first strike in nearly 50 years by 45,000 members of the ILA has shut down container handling at 14 ports from Texas to New England.

After Biden on Tuesday backed the union, ILA President and chief negotiator Harold Daggett said his members would accept nothing less than a $5 increase in hourly pay. Shipping lines and marine terminal operators had offered $3 or a 50% bump on the most recent contract but later said they would not negotiate under such a pre-condition.

No new bargaining was scheduled.



