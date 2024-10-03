Union chief says he has received death threats during dock strike

As the East and Gulf Coast port strike entered its third day, the International Longshoremen’s Association said its leader has received death threats. Meanwhile, hundreds of trade groups implored President Joe Biden to intervene in the dockside work stoppage.
The first strike in nearly 50 years by 45,000 members of the ILA has shut down container handling at 14 ports from Texas to New England.
After Biden on Tuesday backed the union, ILA President and chief negotiator Harold Daggett said his members would accept nothing less than a $5 increase in hourly pay. Shipping lines and marine terminal operators had offered $3 or a 50% bump on the most recent contract but later said they would not negotiate under such a pre-condition.
No new bargaining was scheduled.
Amid reports of panic-buying and the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene, Daggett and other union officials have received death threats and been harassed, according to a statement posted on the ILA website.
“In telephone calls made to the staff of the International Longshoremen’s Association, and to countless ILA Locals up and down the coast, President Daggett and other ILA top officers have received vicious death threats and other forms of intimidation,” the statement said.
In Washington a coalition of trade groups on Wednesday called on Biden to reopen the ports and appoint a federal mediator to help negotiate a new longshore contract.
The National Retail Federation and 272 trade organizations representing importers and exporters, farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers said a prolonged strike would cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars each day.
“Given the dire situation and the massive negative ramifications for our industries and the economy, we implore you to take immediate action to resolve this situation expeditiously,” the group said in a statement.
