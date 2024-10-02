33,000 Boeing workers lose health care coverage

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on AirlineGeeks.com.

Boeing has cut health care coverage for 33,000 of its workers and their families as machinists union strikes continue to halt production in the Pacific Northwest.

A news release from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) emailed Tuesday stated that workers were informed of the cuts by U.S. Postal Service notifications to their homes. The move is being criticized by striking union members as a misstep by Boeing (NYSE: BA).

“Boeing executives cannot make up their minds,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant in the release. “One day they say they want to win back the trust of their workforce. The next moment, on the heels of many recent missteps by their labor relations team, Boeing executives are now tripping over dollars to get pennies by cutting a benefit that is essential to the lives of children and families, but is nothing compared to the cost of the larger problems Boeing executives have created for their workforce and for the company itself over the last ten years. Their missteps are costing not just the workers but our nation.”



