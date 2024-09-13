Boeing machinists reject new contract, go on strike

More than 30,000 aerospace workers at Boeing will walk off the job Friday after a large majority of them rejected a tentative contract.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced the result on its website late Thursday night after vote tabulation was completed.

The union said its negotiating team will “regroup and begin planning the next steps on securing an agreement that our membership can approve.”

IAM chief Jon Holden said earlier this week that the tentative deal was the best contract the union has ever negotiated.



