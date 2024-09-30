Feds award trucker $30,000 in back pay and damages

A truck driver was awarded approximately $30,000 after a federal investigation found he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to haul an oversized load without the required safety escort.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ordered Hagerstown, Maryland-based Truestart Transport LLC to pay the driver – whom OSHA did not name – $9,698 in back wages and interest, $10,000 in punitive damages and $10,000 in compensatory damages.

“Our investigation found TrueStart Transport wrongly fired the employee for insisting they follow safety requirements, which is a protected right under federal law,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Michael Rivera.

“The company’s actions were inexcusable and illegal and undermined an employee’s rightful concern for their own safety and the safety of others on the road.”



