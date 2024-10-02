Navigating peak season 2024: Challenges, expectations and consumer behavior

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

As autumn leaves begin to fall, retailers brace themselves for the annual onslaught of peak season. However, 2024 is shaping up to be a particularly challenging year, with a confluence of factors creating a perfect storm of potential disruptions. From capacity constraints and pricing hikes to looming labor disputes and unpredictable weather events, retailers face a complex and demanding landscape.

One of the most pressing challenges facing retailers this peak season is the ongoing strain on the global supply chain. The lingering effects of the pandemic, coupled with geopolitical tensions and labor shortages, have created a bottleneck in the flow of goods. As a result, carriers are grappling with limited capacity, forcing them to prioritize higher-paying shipments and implement substantial price increases.



