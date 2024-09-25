Congress approves CDL training boost for veterans

WASHINGTON — Congress has passed legislation to expand CDL training for military veterans.

The Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023, which the Senate approved last year, passed in the House by voice vote on Wednesday. It heads to the White House, where the president is expected to sign it.

“Our veterans deserve every opportunity to participate in the American dream they’ve fought to protect,” said Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who introduced the bill. “But when their service is over, many veterans face unfair roadblocks when they look for jobs. My legislation makes it easier for veterans to get their CDL licenses and earn a good living.”

Backed by the American Trucking Associations and the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, the legislation removes a two-year waiting period currently required for certain CDL schools that veterans may want to attend and pay for using their GI Bill benefits.



