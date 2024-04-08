FMCSA has rejected 34% of under-21 truck driver applications

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says only 113 motor carriers have applied for its under-21 truck driver apprenticeship program since the agency began accepting applications in July 2022, a dismal sign for an initiative that had been expected to recruit up to 1,000 carriers and 3,000 drivers.

The data, included in a fiscal year 2022 report submitted to Congress last week by FMCSA, also revealed that as of February 2024, FMCSA has rejected 34% – or 38 of the 113 applications received. The agency has fully approved only 30%, or 34 of the applications.

The applications that were rejected “have been disapproved due to not meeting FMCSA’s safety performance criteria,” the agency stated. “An additional 36 applications have met FMCSA’s safety qualification criteria (“pre-qualifier”), but do not yet have a registered apprenticeship in place or have not yet provided their registered apprenticeship number to FMCSA.”

In a report covering FY2021 — also submitted to Congress last week — FMCSA provided similarly lackluster results for an under-21 CDL pilot program it launched in 2019 and completed in August 2021 for those that had been in the military.



