Flexport to reduce workforce by 2% amid company shift

Flexport, a global supply chain solutions provider, is reducing its headcount by 2% as part of a reorganization aimed at helping the company drive profitability.

“We have strategically reorganized our Omnichannel business to further integrate our forwarding and fulfillment teams, a natural next step following our acquisition of Shopify Logistics 16 months ago,” a Flexport spokesperson told FreightWaves.

Last year, Flexport acquired e-commerce giant Shopify’s logistics arm, marking the company’s expansion into e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery. In January, Flexport secured a $260 million investment from Shopify aimed at providing a boost during a challenging period in the freight economy.

“Integrating these teams created redundancies that allowed us to reduce our overall company headcount by about 2%,” the Flexport spokesperson said. “We continue to sharpen our focus on larger customers and drive down operating costs, giving us the ability to profitability scale our business and create value for both our customers and Flexport. We have made great progress towards our growth and profitability goals in 2024, and the reorganization will enable our teams to leverage Flexport’s full suite of logistics capabilities to solve customer problems and help them grow.”



