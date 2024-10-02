Union behind port strike donates $100,000 for Hurricane Helene relief

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene Relief fund on Wednesday.

The union, which made headlines this week for its port strike across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts, said in an emailed news release that it is encouraging its locals to join the fundraising campaign.

“Recent hurricanes have caused significant devastation, affecting countless families and communities along our coastlines,” said ILA President Harold Daggett in the release. “In times like these, it is crucial that we come together to support those who need it the most. With this in mind, we are reaching out to ask for your assistance in contributing to hurricane relief efforts.”

Daggett acknowledged that the union is holding this fundraising effort while its members are in the second day of the strike.



