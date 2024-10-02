Union behind port strike donates $100,000 for Hurricane Helene relief

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene Relief fund on Wednesday.
The union, which made headlines this week for its port strike across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts, said in an emailed news release that it is encouraging its locals to join the fundraising campaign.
“Recent hurricanes have caused significant devastation, affecting countless families and communities along our coastlines,” said ILA President Harold Daggett in the release. “In times like these, it is crucial that we come together to support those who need it the most. With this in mind, we are reaching out to ask for your assistance in contributing to hurricane relief efforts.”
Daggett acknowledged that the union is holding this fundraising effort while its members are in the second day of the strike.
“We know the timing is difficult, and many of you are already making sacrifices in our fight for a fair contract,” Daggett said. “However, if your Local is in a position to provide a donation, no matter how small, it will make a meaningful difference to those affected by these natural disasters.”
The donation comes as industry analysts worry the strike could cripple hurricane relief efforts by stunting deliveries of essential goods.
In a news release, Leslie Sarasin, CEO of FMI, The Food Industry Association, urged parties to return to the negotiating table. She stated that the strike threatens to “compound the horrific situation in the Southeastern United States resulting from Hurricane Helene.”
“We must be focused on helping the communities and people devastated by Hurricane Helene,” Sarasin said in the release. “The strike on the East and Gulf Coasts by the International Longshoremen’s Association threatens to make the situation even more dire. This action has already begun to jeopardize food supply chain operations, and the strike has the potential to disrupt the long-term stability of markets and commodities, namely pharmaceuticals, seafood, produce, meat, cheese, ingredients, and packaging.”
Sarasin warned that an extended strike could raise the cost of goods and reduce availability.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that the U.S. only exports 20% of its domestically produced agricultural products; the remaining 80% goes toward feeding its own population. Most of the food imported to the U.S. is made up of sweeteners, fruits and tree nuts, and sugar and confections.