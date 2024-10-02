Another Polar Air Cargo executive gets time behind bars for fraud

Abilash Kurien, a former vice president of marketing, revenue management and network planning at Polar Air Cargo, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and eight months in prison for participating in a scheme that defrauded the company of $32 million in revenue.

Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also sentenced Kurien, 46, to three years of supervised release and ordered him to forfeit $7.2 million and make restitution to Polar Air Cargo in the amount of $22.9 million.

Kurien previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Polar Air Cargo is a joint venture between New York-based cargo airline Atlas Air and DHL Express. Atlas Air operates the aircraft. Most of the space is reserved for DHL, which determines the flight network. Atlas markets the rest of the capacity to freight forwarders. The airline has a fleet of eight large Boeing cargo jets, four 747-8s and four 777s.



