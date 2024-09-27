Florida ports appear to escape major damage from Hurricane Helene

Ports are assessing damage after Hurricane Helene roared into Florida as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds.

Helene made landfall Thursday night near Perry, a city of about 6,900 residents. The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression and was moving over the South on Friday, bringing strong winds and rain.

“This has been an absolutely devastating storm across the southeast U.S. We’re going to be dealing with significant impacts including catastrophic flooding over the next 48 hours,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Assessments were underway Friday at Florida’s ports, including Canaveral and Jacksonville.



