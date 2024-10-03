Port strike ends as ILA, USMX agree on hefty wage hike, contract extension

The short-lived strike by dockworkers that shut down East Coast ports came to an end late Thursday when the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance announced they had come to a tentative agreement on wages and an extension of the master contract.

The first ILA strike in five decades saw 45,000 union employees walk off the job and bring container and ro-ro handling to a halt at 36 ports across 14 major marine hubs from New England to Texas.

Rumors of a settlement swirled Thursday, just days after President Joe Biden scolded employers for not bargaining in good faith and urged a resumption to negotiations. The settlement clears a potential major issue for Democrats with the general election just weeks away, without Biden having to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act forcing the union back to work while negotiations resumed.

The new deal, which sources close to the talks said came together quickly, provides a pay raise of 61%, or $4 per hour over the six years of the pact, and extends the master contract to Jan. 15, 2025, to allow the sides to negotiate outstanding issues.



