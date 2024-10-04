Charli brings turnkey solution to EV charging

Electric vehicle charging provider Charli Charging recently launched its next-generation platform, Charli 2.0. The platform is designed to address common frustrations faced by EV owners and fleet managers, including unreliable or inaccessible chargers and poor user experience. With a new tech stack, Charlie 2.0 aims to simplify EV charging for the growing number of electric vehicle investors across America.

Founded in 2019, Charli Charging emerged from the desire to make EV charging as simple as stopping at a fuel station. Founder Alex Hassen recognized that by installing chargers where vehicles are already parked — at home, work, truck stops or public spaces — charging would become a natural part of the daily routine for drivers, making the switch to EVs more practical for everyday use.

To achieve this goal, Portland, Oregon-based Charli developed a tech stack that allows the platform to integrate with any charging hardware, providing custom solutions for a wide range of EV use cases. By focusing on simplicity and ease of use, Charli has quickly grown into a versatile player in the EV charging space, supporting fleets, property owners and individual drivers.

“We can essentially build a custom fueling solution for any type of use, be it the standard fueling service center, first-come, first-serve, or a workplace amenity in a public parking lot that needs to be strictly regulated so that only workplace tenants are allowed to use charging stations for a period of time,” Hassen told FreightWaves in an interview.



