Charli brings turnkey solution to EV charging

Electric vehicle charging provider Charli Charging recently launched its next-generation platform, Charli 2.0. The platform is designed to address common frustrations faced by EV owners and fleet managers, including unreliable or inaccessible chargers and poor user experience. With a new tech stack, Charlie 2.0 aims to simplify EV charging for the growing number of electric vehicle investors across America.
Founded in 2019, Charli Charging emerged from the desire to make EV charging as simple as stopping at a fuel station. Founder Alex Hassen recognized that by installing chargers where vehicles are already parked — at home, work, truck stops or public spaces — charging would become a natural part of the daily routine for drivers, making the switch to EVs more practical for everyday use.
To achieve this goal, Portland, Oregon-based Charli developed a tech stack that allows the platform to integrate with any charging hardware, providing custom solutions for a wide range of EV use cases. By focusing on simplicity and ease of use, Charli has quickly grown into a versatile player in the EV charging space, supporting fleets, property owners and individual drivers.
“We can essentially build a custom fueling solution for any type of use, be it the standard fueling service center, first-come, first-serve, or a workplace amenity in a public parking lot that needs to be strictly regulated so that only workplace tenants are allowed to use charging stations for a period of time,” Hassen told FreightWaves in an interview.
Addressing EV challenges
The rise of EVs has been accompanied by a surge in demand for dependable and convenient charging infrastructure. Many existing charging networks have struggled with frequent outages, slow charging times and overall lack of reliability, causing frustration for drivers. Charli 2.0 directly addresses these issues by enhancing performance consistency and focusing on a seamless user experience, offering drivers reliable service.
“The incumbent charging leaders have not met the moment when it comes to just general consumer needs or commercial needs. They can be looked at as two different sectors, but the one thing that they have in common is there needs to be a human that authorizes a charge on a charging station,” said Hassen. He explained that this adds more time to the charging process, making it more difficult for fleets to justify the investment.
Streamlining the experience
Charli 2.0 introduces a mobile app that simplifies the charging process. A key feature is its “one-tap” charging authorization, allowing users to start a charging session in seconds without navigating multiple stops. For those tired of creating new accounts for every charging service, the platform offers a “continue as guest” option, speeding the process of stopping off for fuel.
The app also provides real-time station availability and an interactive map to guide users to nearby Charli-enabled charging stations, helping avoid the frustration of showing up at a station only to find it occupied or out of service.
The platform is also hardware-agnostic, meaning it can work with any charging equipment that meets federal standards, allowing for custom installations across various locations. Whether it’s public charging stations, workplace amenities or fleet applications, Charli 2.0 has the adaptability to suit a wide range of needs.
With its first Direct Current Fast Charging sites set to launch by the end of 2024, Charli Charging will continue to reduce downtime for EV drivers. This expansion will enhance the company’s presence in key markets like Oregon, Washington, California and Texas, where hundreds of charging stations are already in operation and integrated into the Charli network.
Making an impact
In addition to the charging experience, Charli is committed to expanding electric transportation.
“A big part of our mission is not only to improve the environment but also to provide opportunities for underserved communities to benefit from this transformative technology,” said Hassen.
The company has partnered with nonprofits and local organizations to secure funding for fleet vehicles and charging infrastructure in disadvantaged areas. Notable projects include outfitting a mobile food service for the homeless in Portland, Oregon, and providing electric minivans for an immigration and refugee resource center.
