National Guard deploys air assets in North Carolina in response to Helene

This story originally appeared on FLYING.com.

National Guard units from all over the U.S. are heading to North Carolina to assist victims of Tropical Storm Helene.

The North Carolina National Guard said it had deployed more than 200 vehicles and aircraft, “including hoist and emergency aviation assets,” along with more than 500 soldiers and airmen in the state.

“NC Air National Guard is hauling over 100,000 pounds of supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a C17 to Western North Carolina as part of Helene support,” it said in a post on X Monday afternoon.



