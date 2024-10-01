National Guard deploys air assets in North Carolina in response to Helene

This story originally appeared on FLYING.com.
National Guard units from all over the U.S. are heading to North Carolina to assist victims of Tropical Storm Helene.
The North Carolina National Guard said it had deployed more than 200 vehicles and aircraft, “including hoist and emergency aviation assets,” along with more than 500 soldiers and airmen in the state.
“NC Air National Guard is hauling over 100,000 pounds of supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a C17 to Western North Carolina as part of Helene support,” it said in a post on X Monday afternoon.
According to the National Guard, some 5,500 guard members have been deployed as part of Helene relief efforts in 11 states.
In areas where roads are impassable, helicopters are being used to airlift in supplies and rescue trapped people. Photographs from the region show people climbing aboard military helicopters carrying bundles of clothing, house pets and meager belongings they were able to save from the rising waters.
Many of the flood-ravaged areas are only reachable by air as roads are blocked by flood debris, downed power lines, mud and flooded-out cars.
In Asheville, North Carolina, one of the hardest-hit areas, officials struggled to provide drinking water, food and other necessary supplies to the residents of the mountain city where at least 35 people are believed to have died. Communication in the area is spotty at best as internet and phone lines are down.
Operation Airdrop
Relief is also coming to North Carolina from civilian organization Operation Airdrop, which as of noon EST Monday had approximately 2,000 volunteers flying civilian aircraft to bring supplies to the area.
The nonprofit organization was created in 2017 to help in times of disaster.
Early Monday morning, Operation Airdrop flights began launching from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (KJQF), transporting supplies to Hickory Regional Airport and Statesville Regional Airport, where they will be further distributed. Pilots are encouraged to bring supplies with them. Pilots operating out of KJQF will receive a 75-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel purchased from the fixed base operator.
At this time, Operation Airdrop is accepting the following items for disbursement:
- Sports drinks (powdered packets).
- Hydration packs (powder form).
- Baby wipes.
- Diapers (children and adults).
- Baby formula.
- Bug spray.
- Sunscreen.
- Plastic utensils.
- Manual can openers.
- Trash bags (13-gallon or contractor bags).
- Nonperishable foods.
- Cleaning supplies.
- Plastic sheeting/tarps.
- Toothbrushes.
- Toothpaste.
- Toiletries/sanitation items.
- Pet food (dog and cat).
- Hand sanitizer.
- Sanitizer wipes.
- Feminine hygiene products.
- Heavy-duty work gloves.
- Socks (all sizes, unopened).
- The organization cannot accept donations of water due to the weight, or hazardous substances including fuel, flammable items, used clothing or bleach.
Operation Airdrop notes that volunteers are essential to the mission as they are needed for organizing, unloading, sorting and loading supplies.
Relief operations are expected to last throughout the week.
Meanwhile in south Georgia, the community of Valdosta and Wings of Rescue are asking for help to move dogs and cats from the city’s animal shelters. Many of the animals were placed in the shelters by their owners who were facing flooding.