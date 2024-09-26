Reinke leaves TIA to head IANA; Burroughs takes her place

The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) went outside to hire its new president and CEO, and the subsequent opening in another logistics trade group led that organization to look internally for its new chief.
Anne Reinke, who joined the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) about four years ago, is leaving that broker trade group to become the head of IANA, the organization announced Thursday.
TIA left no time for speculation about her successor. It has named Chris Burroughs to head TIA. For the past six years, he’s been the group’s vice president of government affairs. He’s been with TIA for 13 years.
That IANA was looking for a new top officer was known. It was announced in July that Joni Casey was retiring from the organization after 27 years.
The announcement of Reinke as the new head of IANA was followed quickly by the TIA’s announcement that Burroughs was taking over that organization.
Reinke’s move to head IANA marks something of a return to her roots, given the key role that rail plays in the intermodal movement of goods. Before she moved to IANA in 2020, she had been deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Department of Transportation. But before that, she had spent 16 years with Class 1 railroad CSX. (NASDAQ: CSX)
In a prepared statement, Trevor Ash, the chairman of the IANA board of directors and also the CEO of chassis builder CIE Manufacturing, said the group was “looking for a new leader to advance IANA’s role as the voice of the intermodal freight transportation industry, [and] we could not have found a more qualified individual.”
The chairman of the TIA board of directors, Mark Christos, founder and president of 3PL SolvLogix, said in that group’s prepared statement that Burroughs “has played an integral role in helping TIA become the leader in the supply chain industry, especially when it comes to fighting fraud. We have made progress on fraud and last week over 100 members and technology leaders in our industry visited with Congressional and FMCSA leaders to further ways to reduce the sharp rise of fraud.”
More articles by John Kingston
