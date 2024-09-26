Reinke leaves TIA to head IANA; Burroughs takes her place

The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) went outside to hire its new president and CEO, and the subsequent opening in another logistics trade group led that organization to look internally for its new chief.

Anne Reinke, who joined the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) about four years ago, is leaving that broker trade group to become the head of IANA, the organization announced Thursday.

TIA left no time for speculation about her successor. It has named Chris Burroughs to head TIA. For the past six years, he’s been the group’s vice president of government affairs. He’s been with TIA for 13 years.