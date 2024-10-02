ILA strike – is 1 week the bogey?

How long will it last?

The duration of the strike is the question of the hour. With the ILA rejecting the offer of a 50% pay increase over six years, that remains unclear, but the bullets below are a few different perspectives to consider. They generally point to the strike lasting about one week, plus or minus.

Auto parts to have more immediate impact than finished vehicles

Motor vehicle carloads reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) primarily consist of finished vehicles. Strong volumes in 2023 and 2024 have returned dealers’ inventories to targeted levels after being thin during the pandemic. (Chart: SONAR)

Reuters recently added context to the impact that the strike may have on automotive supply chains. According to John Bonzzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the ports affected by the strike handled 34% of all U.S. motor vehicle and parts trade, worth $135.7 billion last year. Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Dan Levy has a higher estimate of 70%.

While one week might be the point at which the domestic automotive assemblers get short of certain parts, dealers have additional leeway. According to Cox Automotive, the auto industry had an average 70 days of inventory as of the start of August. News outlets highlighted Toyota’s effort to stock auto parts in anticipation of the strike, which exceeded most other auto OEMs. The Cox Automotive inventory sales data shows they were also most pressed to do that because of its days of finished vehicles in inventory of just 29 days.

Produce supply chains among the most vulnerable

73% of waterborne agriculture is imported via containers – that is the portion that is being impacted by the strike.

The East Coast handles 72% of those containerized agricultural imports.

The ILA-handled ports supply more than 75% of the nation’s bananas.

The ports that use ILA labor also handle large percentages of the imports of the following products: imported cherries (90%), canned foodstuffs (85%), hot peppers (82%), chocolate (80%) and imported beer/wine/spirits (80%).

Your cargo insurance probably doesn’t cover strikes and delays

According to Jeffery Kaumann, executive vice president and head of marine business for insurer MSIG USA, cargo insurance typically excludes damage due to temperature and humidity that might occur as a result of sitting at the ports. Most East Coast ports stayed open for longer hours in the days leading up to the strike to give shippers additional time to remove perishable items, but any containers left at the port have to sit for the duration of the strike.

In addition to shippers incurring losses for perishable cargo, the 2002 West Coast port strikes can be looked at for an indication of what other issues may arise. At that time, significant delays were caused by a shortage of chassis, which caused containers to sit longer in truck yards, and shippers had to rely more heavily on truck brokers.

On Monday’s The Stockout show, Grace Sharkey and I discussed the topic of the hour, the situation with the ILA, and interviewed Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock, a company that offers predictive planning software. Netstock’s software is designed to enhance small and midsize shippers’ logistics capabilities to bring them closer to parity with large enterprise shippers. Many small shippers are still running their supply chain on spreadsheets compared to enterprise shippers that have the backing of internal teams of data scientists and logisticians. That makes small shippers more vulnerable to disruptive events, such as hurricanes and strikes. Netstock aims to help small shippers make the most efficient use of their inventory by placing inventory in optimal locations, including holding items in locations that can serve as substitutes for those most likely to stock-out.

