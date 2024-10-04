How the logistics industry is providing relief after Hurricane Helene

Following catastrophic Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people across the Southeast, companies in the logistics industry have contributed donations and provided hurricane relief.
Here’s a look at some of the trucking companies and shippers that are helping in the hurricane’s aftermath.
FedEx
Tennessee-based FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is supporting multiple nonprofits that are helping communities battered by the hurricane, including American Red Cross, Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International.
Other efforts from the transport company include:
- Providing a truck to pick up an order of 75 generators in western North Carolina.
- Delivering 21,000 hygiene kits to affected communities.
- Transporting two truckloads of kennels for animals in North Carolina.
XPO Inc.
XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is helping those affected in Georgia. The Connecticut-based transportation and logistics company donated equipment to load and transport supplies.
The company partnered with Convoy of Care.
Atlas Van Lines
Atlas Van Lines allowed employees to help load trucks with supplies. The Indiana-based moving company also donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross.
Dayton Freight Lines Inc.
Ohio-based Dayton Freight Lines Inc. provided trucks and transportation to bring donations to those affected by Helene.
North Carolina Trucking Association
The North Carolina Trucking Association, based in Raleigh, is accepting monetary donations on its website to help state residents.
Amazon
Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) delivered more than a dozen truckloads of supplies.
Other efforts include:
- Creating a cash donation page for relief efforts.
- Delivering nearly 20,000 ounces of baby formula to North Carolina.
- Assisting relief efforts with AWS cloud computing to capture high-resolution aerial images.
R&J Trucking Inc.
R&J Trucking Inc., based in Ohio, held a supply drive for impacted communities.
Averitt
Averitt, a freight transportation company in Tennessee, donated $100,000 to nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse for relief efforts.
The company is also donating bottled water and wet wipes.
Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross.
Additionally, the railroad is providing grants to employees impacted by the storm. Norfolk Southern is doubling any financial donations provided by employees.
Bennett Family of Cos.
Georgia-based Bennett Family of Cos. is holding a donation drive for Southeastern communities.
The trucking company also contacted all drivers to see if they were affected and how the business can assist.
Other efforts include:
- Delivering truckloads of supplies across the Southeast.
- Delivering pet food to Florida.
- Delivering water to South Carolina.