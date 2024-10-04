How the logistics industry is providing relief after Hurricane Helene

Following catastrophic Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people across the Southeast, companies in the logistics industry have contributed donations and provided hurricane relief.

Here’s a look at some of the trucking companies and shippers that are helping in the hurricane’s aftermath.

FedEx

Tennessee-based FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is supporting multiple nonprofits that are helping communities battered by the hurricane, including American Red Cross, Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International.

Other efforts from the transport company include:



