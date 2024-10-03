Frequently asked questions: The ILA port strike

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) port strike has made headlines this week as a major disruption in supply chains across the East and Gulf coasts, and FreightWaves has compiled a boatload of information to address frequently asked questions about the situation.

Why did this strike happen?

The ILA went on strike after union dockworkers and their employers with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) failed to reach an agreement for a new master contract. The ILA is demanding a significant wage increase, a higher starting wage, premier health care benefits and job security against automation.

Further reading on this question is available here.

Which ports are affected?

The ILA strike is occurring at 14 container ports along the East and Gulf coasts, including three of the U.S.’s five busiest ports: the Port of New York and New Jersey, the Port of Savannah, Georgia, and the Port of Houston.