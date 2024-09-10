What to know about ILA demands in potential port strike

It was 1977 since the last strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association, which represents unionized workers at ports on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), representing 40 ocean carriers and terminal operators, has successfully negotiated 10 straight master contracts without a work stoppage with the ILA.

The current six-year agreement covers approximately 45,000 port workers employed in container and roll-on/roll-off operations at ports from Maine to Houston and runs through Sept. 30.

The ILA has threatened a strike as of Oct. 1, when the current contract expires.

The union in June canceled bargaining over what it claimed was employers’ use of technology that bypassed union labor. The sides have not met since.



