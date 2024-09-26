Florida ports shutter as Hurricane Helene inches closer

Most Florida ports were closed Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival in the Big Bend region, threatening what meteorologists called a deadly Category 2 storm expected to grow stronger before making landfall.

The hurricane, forecast to hit Florida Thursday night or early Friday, will likely strengthen as it approaches the United States, the National Hurricane Center said. Helene is expected to be “a catastrophic and deadly storm,” forecasters predict.

Port Tampa Bay closed shipping lanes and vessel traffic Wednesday night. The port activated its Port Heavy Weather Advisory Group to monitor the storm. Helene is also expected to impact the port’s cruise schedule.

“Port Tampa Bay is doing all it can to prepare for Hurricane Helene, and to ensure safety of life, protection of the environment, and maritime commerce resiliency,” the port said in an announcement.



