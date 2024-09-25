Ports preparing for Hurricane Helene as storm bears down on Florida

Florida ports are preparing for Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall in the state on Thursday and bring life-threatening conditions with it.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday upgraded Helene from a tropical storm to a hurricane. A large portion of Florida and the Southeast are expected to see flooding, strong winds and rainfall of 5 to 10 inches.

SeaPort Manatee in Florida, which moves more than 11 million tons of cargo annually, closed Wednesday for ship traffic. Port Panama City, which handled 2 million tons of cargo last year, suspended container gate operations at noon local time on Wednesday and planned to suspend general cargo operations at 4 p.m. The Port of Key West, a major economic driver for the city, closed Wednesday.

Tampa International Airport announced Wednesday it was suspending operations Thursday ahead of the hurricane.



