Jacksonville Port Authority braces for Hurricane Helene, possible ILA strike

As Hurricane Helene inches closer to Florida and a possible strike looms over East and Gulf Coast ports, the Jacksonville Port Authority has provided a weather and labor update.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Port Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard has set the port to condition Zulu, which prohibits vessel movements. The release states that the port’s terminal gates will remain open throughout the storms, though this might change depending on the storm’s movement and direction from the Coast Guard.

“Because JAXPORT terminal operators establish their own operating hours at their gated facilities, drivers seeking to pick up or drop off a load are encouraged to check with their terminal operator for their specific hours of operation,” the release stated.

Terminal operator contact info is available here, and updates from Carnival Cruise Line about impacted sailings are available here.



