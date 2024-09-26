Jacksonville Port Authority braces for Hurricane Helene, possible ILA strike

As Hurricane Helene inches closer to Florida and a possible strike looms over East and Gulf Coast ports, the Jacksonville Port Authority has provided a weather and labor update.
According to a news release from the Jacksonville Port Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard has set the port to condition Zulu, which prohibits vessel movements. The release states that the port’s terminal gates will remain open throughout the storms, though this might change depending on the storm’s movement and direction from the Coast Guard.
“Because JAXPORT terminal operators establish their own operating hours at their gated facilities, drivers seeking to pick up or drop off a load are encouraged to check with their terminal operator for their specific hours of operation,” the release stated.
Terminal operator contact info is available here, and updates from Carnival Cruise Line about impacted sailings are available here.
Potential ILA strike
The release also stated that Jaxport is closely monitoring the International Longshoremen’s Association’s (ILA) threat to strike on Tuesday if the United States Maritime Alliance does not meet ILA’s demands for wage increases and better health care benefits.
Jaxport expects the strike to impact about one-third of its business, particularly international container volumes operated by the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal. SSA Jacksonville’s contingency plan can be read here.
International vehicle volumes are also expected to be impacted.
The release stated that the remaining two-thirds of Jaxport’s business, including the majority of Puerto Rico cargo, will continue normally. Jaxport’s 172 direct employees are not ILA members, so main gates and administrative functions will remain open for regular operating hours.
“We are working closely with our industry and law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and security of all port users in case of a strike,” the release stated. “The ILA in Jacksonville has been essential to our port’s success for many decades. We will continue to follow the contract discussions and work with our industry partners to support their needs as best we can during this time.”