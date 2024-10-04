STG Logistics closes on $300M growth-oriented financing package

STG Logistics, a transloading and containerized freight services provider, announced a $300 million capital infusion. The new debt and equity financing package will provide the company “with significant capital to fuel its ongoing expansion and strategic growth initiatives.”

STG’s private equity sponsors (Wind Point Partners, Duration Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management) backed the new financing deal along with lenders, according to a news release.

No further details about the transaction were provided.

The new investment will allow the Chicago-based company to expand its service offering and improve operations. It may also be used for acquisitions, which have been an integral part of STG’s growth story.