White Paper: State of the Industry – October 2024

Labor Day didn’t provide the boost to the freight market that many were hoping for, but volume levels remain elevated month over month and year over year.

The intermodal market continues to see growth being driven by Southern California markets, thanks in large part to strong import levels.

The end of maritime peak season is nearing, but import levels at U.S. ports will likely stay elevated into at least mid-October as TEU volumes leaving all global ports were elevated through the first half of September.

The FOMC decided to cut the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at the September meeting and anticipates at least another 50 bps reduction before the end of the year. This will likely help stimulate the industrial sector, but it has a lagging impact that will likely drag into 2025.

Consumers continue to spend money even though many anticipated a slowdown in August. A positive sign for consumers is inflation does continue to trend toward the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, suggesting the worst of the inflation is in the rearview.

