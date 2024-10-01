Check Call: The strike has begun

If you’re half the man (or woman) you used to be, this you feel as the dawn, it fades to gray, don’t worry, we can fix that at F3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nov. 19-21. If the opening line didn’t give a hint, the musical guest at the event is the Stone Temple Pilots. Subscribers to Check Call can get a special discount on tickets, which might be the best deal on tickets now compared to normal price. This link or the promo code CheckCallF324 will be all you need to make your fall dreams a reality.

For the first time in 47 years, the International Longshoremen’s Association, the union that employs dockworkers on the East and Gulf Coast ports, has gone on strike. There was a lot of speculation around whether the strike was going to happen, because at the final hour Monday night, some progress was made in the hopes of an extension to the master contract. Sadly it wasn’t enough.

The main sticking points on the negotiation table mimic what other unions have threatened to strike for this year: wages and health care benefits. However, this battle has a sticking point of automation enhancements made at ports as well.

The strike is expected to cost the U.S. economy $5 billion a day. In the weeks leading up to the strike, President Joe Biden has said he will not intervene and hopes the parties can reach an agreement together. “We’ve never invoked Taft-Hartley to break a strike and are not considering doing so now,” a Biden administration official told Reuters, referencing a law that empowers the president to order striking workers back to work under certain circumstances.



