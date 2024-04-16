J.B. Hunt’s long-term intermodal growth plan weighs on Q1 result

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said it would stay the course, increasing intermodal capacity ahead of demand to avoid the service failures the industry experienced during the pandemic. That means carrying a higher cost burden and potentially posting earnings misses like it did in the 2024 first quarter.

The multimodal provider reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.22 Tuesday after the market closed, 31 cents light of the consensus estimate and 67 cents lower year over year (y/y). A higher tax rate presented a 7-cent headwind while higher interest expense was a 1-cent headwind.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Intermodal revenue declined 9% y/y to $1.4 billion as revenue per load fell by a similar amount, with load counts flat with the prior year. Transcontinental loads were 5% higher y/y, largely due to a weaker comparison to the same period last year, while depressed truckload rates weighed on intermodal demand in the East, pushing volumes 7% lower.

Total intermodal traffic on the U.S. Class I railroads was 9% higher y/y in the quarter, according to the Association of American Railroads. J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) intermodal loads were down 2% y/y in January, up 3% in February and off 1% in March. The company noted price competition from both TL carriers and other intermodal providers. It pointed to a “disciplined approach” to pricing as an explanation for the loss in share.



