March freight metrics flat with February, Cass data shows

Freight shipments and expenditures in March were largely in line with February, underperforming normal seasonal trends, according to the Cass Freight Index published Monday. The year-over-year (y/y) declines in both data sets eased again during the month.

March shipments were down 2.3% seasonally adjusted from February and 3.6% from the same month last year. Without the seasonal adjustment, March volumes were down 0.2% sequentially. However, February did include one extra day this year.

The shipments index now sits 7.5% below the March 2022 level.

Shipments captured by the index, which is trucking-centric, increased approximately 2% seasonally adjusted from the fourth to the first quarter.