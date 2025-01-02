Cass acquires ocean, airfreight invoice audit platform

Cass Information Systems announced Thursday the acquisition of Acuitive Solutions’ freight audit platform for ocean, air and drayage shipments.

The AcuAudit platform is an extension of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Acuitive Solutions’ supply chain software offering. The fully automated platform validates and rerates invoices, ensuring freight bills are correct.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“Today, with a best-in-class solution for every mode as well as full global coverage, Cass offers the most robust freight audit and payment offering worldwide,” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’ freight audit and payment group, in a news release. “We are the sole global provider for large shippers with complex transportation operations across all modes.”