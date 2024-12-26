LTL industry readies for new freight classifications in 2025

Several major changes are coming next year to the way less-than-truckload freight is categorized. The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), a nonprofit trade group that publishes the freight classifications, is simplifying its nearly 90-year-old rating system to move the industry toward a more density-based approach that will better reflect the actual cost to ship goods.

Carriers, shippers and 3PLs rely on a standardized coding system known as The National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) for identifying various commodities and other types of freight. The goal with the overhaul is to make the system more user-friendly and to reduce freight reclassifications, which often result in higher-than-expected costs to shippers. Updating and condensing the commodity codes will ensure a shipment’s actual characteristics are accounted for prior to pickup, producing more accurate freight rates upfront.

“It’s a response to a decadeslong complaint that the NMFC is too confusing and too complex,” Mark Davis, vice president of pricing and traffic at Averitt Express, told FreightWaves in an interview. “This won’t cure all of the issues, but certainly it will simplify a considerable part of it and that’s a big step.”

The system will still rely on four primary transportation characteristics – density, handling, stowability and liability – but the evaluation now targets density as the primary characteristic when there are no concerns with the other three.



