Pitt Ohio adds Midwest carrier Sutton Transport to network

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio has acquired Midwest carrier Sutton Transport, according to an internal document obtained by FreightWaves.

Wisconsin-based Sutton Transport has 13 terminals in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. The company’s fleet includes 384 power units and 455 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Sutton Transport’s website shows more than 800 employees in total, including dock and office staff.

The deal is described as “a strategic move to strengthen our collective position in the region,” a Monday internal memo from a Pitt Ohio affiliate read. Pitt Ohio will now be the 12th-largest LTL carrier in the U.S. with more than $1 billion in revenue.