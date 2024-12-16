Pitt Ohio adds Midwest carrier Sutton Transport to network

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio has acquired Midwest carrier Sutton Transport, according to an internal document obtained by FreightWaves.
Wisconsin-based Sutton Transport has 13 terminals in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. The company’s fleet includes 384 power units and 455 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Sutton Transport’s website shows more than 800 employees in total, including dock and office staff.
The deal is described as “a strategic move to strengthen our collective position in the region,” a Monday internal memo from a Pitt Ohio affiliate read. Pitt Ohio will now be the 12th-largest LTL carrier in the U.S. with more than $1 billion in revenue.
Sutton Transport will continue to operate separately with network integration occurring in 2025. However, two terminals in Missouri will be integrated over the next 45 days.
FreightWaves has reached out to Pitt Ohio for comment.
Pittsburgh-based Pitt Ohio has 25 terminals in its network providing direct coverage in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. In recent years, it has expanded coverage by acquiring a majority interest in other carriers like Dohrn Transfer (Midwest), Ross Express (Northeast) and Teal’s Express (predominantly central and Upstate New York).
Dohrn merged with US Special Delivery in November.
Pitt Ohio has more than 3,400 employees and generated over $900 million in revenue last year. In addition to LTL, it offers a suite of supply chain, warehousing and logistics services as well as ground and truckload transportation.