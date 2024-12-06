Forward Air parts ways with president, COO

Forward Air announced Friday it has parted ways with its President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Ruble. The announcement comes as the beleaguered company tries to appease customers and shareholders following a messy merger with Omni Logistics.

The abrupt separation was “without cause,” meaning Ruble is eligible for severance, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released Friday after the market closed.

No replacement was named.

Ruble joined Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) in 1996 as a terminal manager working his way up to president of the company’s flagship expedited less-than-truckload business in 2016. Ruble assumed the role of COO in 2019.